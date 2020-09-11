Mailafia Cries Out For Help Over Third DSS Invitation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has called for help over another DSS invitation.

According to news reports, Mailafia was invited again by the DSS for the third time.

African Examiner recalls that the former CBN deputy governor had made a statement on radio alleging that a governor is sponsoring Boko Haram insurgents.

This statement has made security operatives to be after him as he has received the third invitation from the DSS.

Reacting to this development, the former CBN’s Deputy Governor in a statement he issued to the press enjoined well-wishers to pray for his safety.

He writes: “Dear Comrades, Beloved Brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September, at 11.00 am.

“This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today Friday the 11th, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record.

“I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.

“Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever. For speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal.

“Please, those of you in the Jos area or who can easily travel to Jos, please kindly mobilise and be there en masse to support me on Monday at 11.00 am as I go once again into the Lions’ Den. I’m a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf. Let us become candles of light and peace in this Age of Darkness. Thank you so immensely and may God bless you alI.”

