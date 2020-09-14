Malami Under Fire As Lawyers Sign Petition To Strip Him Of SAN Rank

Spread the love



























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some lawyers are signing a petition against the Attorney General of the federation, (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to strip him of his rank a senior advocate of Nigeria.

According to the lawyers, this is because the AGF made some amendments to the rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners. (RPC), 2007.

The requirement for the NBA stamp and seal concerning court processes was taken out in the amendment making non-lawyers to submit court processes.

The petition filed by Izu Aniagu on www.change.org, accused Malami for not carrying others along in the decision process and constituted a threat to the rule of law.

“Since assumption of office, the Attorney General of the Federation has continued to go rogue, from his disobedience to court order, to his lackluster prosecution, to his outright failure to prosecute, to allegations of corruption and bias against his person, to usurpation of office, to shielding of suspects, to his general dereliction of duty,” the petition read.

“This time, the AGF has decided to take his imprudence to top notch by unilaterally deleting the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct which provide for stamp and seal as well as bar practicing fee for government lawyers. The AGF does not have such power. Section 12 (4) of the LPA gives the General Council of the Bar power to make any such amendment and make other decisions concerning the NBA.

“There is no record of any meeting convened by the The Attorney General of the Federation who is the president of The Bar Council. The AGF took the decision alone and his actions constitute a threat to the rule of law. His action is totally shameful and is underserving of a lawyer in the rank of a Senior Advocate, let alone a Chief Law Officer of the federation.”

African Examiner reports that 500 people have so far signed this petition.





Spread the love





















