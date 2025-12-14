Malami Yet To Meet Conditions for His administrative Bail –EFCC Speaks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation, is yet to meet the conditions attached to his administrative bail.

The commission was responding to claims by Malami that his bail was revoked because he attended a political gathering in Kebbi State. Malami is currently under investigation over 18 alleged offences, including money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing.

In a statement issued on Friday, Malami’s Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, said the former AGF did not violate any bail terms, insisting that the EFCC revoked his bail solely due to his political activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Abubakar Malami, SAN did not default on any bail condition. His bail was revoked by the EFCC following his attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State, not because he failed or refused to comply with any lawful requirement,” Doka said.

However, the EFCC dismissed the claim as false in a statement released on Saturday.

The commission explained that administrative bail is a discretionary and temporary measure granted to suspects under specific conditions pending the conclusion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

According to the EFCC, Malami was granted provisional bail after a brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, subject to five conditions, none of which he has met or shown readiness to fulfil.

The agency said Malami was scheduled to return for further interrogation on December 1, 2025, but requested an adjournment through a letter dated December 4, 2025, citing ill health. The EFCC said it granted the request on compassionate grounds, despite the fact that the bail conditions remained unmet.

The commission added that Malami neither submitted a medical report nor provided credible evidence to support his claim of ill health.

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former minister on health grounds to hinder the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

It further disclosed that Malami was invited again on December 8, 2025, for further interrogation and was detained pending the fulfilment of the outstanding bail conditions.

The EFCC described claims that Malami’s bail was revoked as “untenable” and rejected insinuations that he was barred from granting media interviews or engaging in political activities.

The commission stressed that it is apolitical and has no interest in the political affiliation of suspects, noting that members of the ruling party have also been arraigned in the past over corruption allegations.

The EFCC advised Malami to focus on meeting the bail conditions he acknowledged and signed, and to cooperate fully with investigators rather than making what it described as misleading claims in the media.