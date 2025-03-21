Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a man who allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife to death.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, said the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Wednesday, at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi in the Badagry area of the state.

He said detectives from Morogbo Division were informed about the incident and went to the scene.

“A team of detectives while on surveillance township monitoring patrol at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi, got information that the suspect had stabbed his wife to death.

“The team swiftly raced to the scene and apprehended the suspect.A kitchen knife stained with blood was recovered from him.

“He was brought down to the station and interrogated accordingly, ” he said.

The image maker said that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

The spokesperson said that the corpse had been removed and deposited at the morgue in Badagry General Hospital for preservation.

According to him, the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba,for further action (NAN)