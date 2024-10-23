Man Dies During Protection Rituals; His Father, Native Doctor Nabbed For Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a Father, Native Doctor Over Alleged Conspiracy and killing of his son..

It said it is making “the public aware of the recent occurrence and handling of two separate murder cases.

“In the first case, a native doctor, one Enuwa Odugu “m”, aged 48, and Uwakwe Eze “m”, aged 67, were arrested for conspiracy and murder of Eze’s 26-year-old son, one Chikwado Celestine Eze.

“The incident is alleged to have occurred when Uwakwe Eze took his son to the native doctor’s shrine for rituals intended to fortify him with charms.

“However, during the ritual, the deceased was buried in a coffin but he unfortunately died in the process.

“He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead by the attending doctor, and his body deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, “the native doctor confessed to the crime and the previous performance of such rituals, attributing the death of the victim to his non-adherence to certain ritualistic rules he earlier prescribed for him.

“The case is under investigation, and the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

Ndukwe added that the second case involves the arrest of one Okoro Chukwuebuka Kingsley “m”, aged 24, and Ogbonna Samuel Chiedozie “m”, aged 18, for also conspiring and murdering 52-year-old Mrs. Patience Nkem Charles.

“The crime was motivated by a grudge Kingsley held from his time as her former security guard in 2021.

He said the “suspects confessed to strangling the victim in her home, leading to their arrest through police intelligence. They have already been arraigned in court and remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre.

“Both cases showcase serious criminal activities linked to personal grievances and harmful traditional practices, with the police actively investigating and prosecuting those involved.”