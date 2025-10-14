Man In Police Net For Allegedly Grabbing Church Land

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police on Monday arraigned 55-year-old Stephen Obitade in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly grabbing Church land.

Obitade, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, land grabbing, malicious damage and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Tellang, told the court that the suspect committed the offences sometime in 2021 at Lagos/Ibadan express way, Ibadan.

Tellang said that Obitade unlawfully grabbed about 12 acres of land belonging to one Apostle Abiodun Joseph’s Church.

He added that Obitade and others at large maliciously damaged the land’s perimeter fence and pillars worth N5 million, and stole building iron rods in the land worth N850,000.

He said the offences contravened sections 4 of the Real Property Law of Oyo State, 2016 and 516, 451 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

However, Obitade pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and the Magistrate, Mrs Moyosore Atanda, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million and two reliable sureties in like sum.