Man Kills Grandparents Over Food Dispute

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Kano State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Mutawakilu Ibrahim, for allegedly stabbing his grandparents to death in a heated argument over food at their home in Kofar Dawanau Quarters, Dala Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at around 9:30 am. It was promptly reported at the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters.

The suspect was said to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time the incident happened as he allegedly used a knife to inflict multiple stab wounds on his 75-year-old grandfather, Muhammad Dansokoto and grandmother, Hadiza Tasidi, 65, after a disagreement over food.

The victims were quickly taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where medical personnel confirmed both of them dead on arrival.

Their bodies were examined and thereafter released to family members for burial according to Islamic rites.

Reacting to this development, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for a discreet investigation.

“The suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation,” the police spokesperson added.