Many Feared Trapped After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Monday, a two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday at No. 54, Cole street, Cemetery bus stop, near UBA Bank in Oyingbo, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) disclosed that it received a distress call at 12:20am and it quickly sent rescue teams from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station, who came to the scene by 12:29am to start emergency operations.

Margaret Adeseye, controller general of the LSFRS, said that 15 individuals have so been rescued.

She said the rescued include seven adult males, four adult females, and four children, all sustaining various injuries.

According to her, they have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

She also disclosed that preliminary investigations show that the building, which had been previously marked as distressed, collapsed while residents were inside.

She further disclosed that rescue efforts are still ongoing as emergency responders continue to look for more victims who are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Adeseye assured that the agency in collaboration with other emergency agencies, will account for all those trapped.