MASSOB Blasts Ike Ekweremadu Over Alleged Organ Harvesting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Thursday expressed happiness concerning the arrest and

detention of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in London over alleged organ harvesting.

African Examiner recalls that two Nigerians, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested in the UK for trying to bring in a child from Nigeria for organ harvesting.

The couple who have already been denied bail was charged with conspiracy to arrange and facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

According to available information, the alleged victim is a homeless 15-year-old boy who was brought to the UK by Mr and Mrs Ekweremadu.

Reacting, MASSOB stated that Ekweremadu is suffering from the sabotage campaign; he is spearheading against national Justice and Peter Obi emerging as the next president of Nigeria.

It said: “We are ashamed of these sacrilegious and irresponsible acts of a so-called national leader. What kind of monetary inducement will make Ike Ekweremadu and his wife stoop so low for this criminality if not that , they are mentally enslaved and subjected by the Hausa Fulani oligarchy as political errand boy and girl.

”Ike Ekweremadu and all his political gangs from South East involved in campaigns of thwarting the emerging of a competent president that will redeem the future of the Nigeria youths will experience similar shames like their bought master.”