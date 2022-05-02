May Day: Drama As Enugu Parastatal Workers Appear In Black Over Non Payment Of Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unlike their other counterparts in Ministries who wore beautiful uniforms and T shirts, while workers in other parastatals in Enugu state on Workers day celebrations appeared in black and black attire to expressed their dissatisfaction over non implementation of the new minimum wage by the governor

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government in their offices.

African Examiner reports that the approved thirty thousand naira (#30, 000), new minimum wage for Nigerian workers took effect in Enugu state since 2020, but is being enjoyed by only those in the ministries .

The parastatal workers who occupy over 60 percent of Enugu State workforce, turned out en-mass for the 2022 May Day celebration otherwise known as workers day unhappy as they all wore gloomy faces during the match past

They appeared in black-and-black outfit to demonstrate their grievances over the non- payment of the new minimum wage and other incentives.

According to them, during the COVID-19 era, the parastatal workers were faced with too many challenges as they were asked to continue their duties, while those of them in the ministries were asked to work from home.

They said the ministry staff were paid in full during the COVID-19 era even their minimum wage, while their counterparts in the parastatals were abandoned.

One of them who pleaded anonymity for fear of victimization, said the match past “Tagged black May Day for workers in the parastatals in Enugu” was aimed at expressing their dissatisfaction on the situation.

While lamenting the high cost of commodities in the market, she stressed the need for the state government to be sensitive to their plight.

They equally pleaded with governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to as a matter of importance and urgency approve the payment of the new minimum wage for parastatals in order to give them succor.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Labour politics and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria” governor represented by Secretary to the State government, (SSG), Professor Simon Otuanya, said his administration holds workers in very high esteem and would continue to do its best in taking care of their welfare.

Earlier in his speech, state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Virginus Nwobodo, had appealed to the Governor to implement the new minimum wage for local government workers, teachers, and parastatal workers, “perhaps commencing this month of May”

He added: “it is the hope of Enugu State workers that alternative affordable housing for all category of workers, since the workers housing scheme in Ibagwa has been stalled by litigations, and available houses designed for workers are beyond the reach of the junior workers”, among other request.

On his part, the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Emmanuel Asogwa, also asked for the implementation of the 30,000 minimum wage to workers of the State parastatal and Council areas as requested by his NLC counterpart.

The state TUC boss, also urged the state government to reinstate the suspended release of 100 Million naira for the gradual payment gratuity.

ENDS