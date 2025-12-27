Mbah Signs N1.62Trn Enugu2026 Budget Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State, governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has signed the Enugu State 2026 Appropriation Bill into Law, restating his administration’s resolve to redouble the transformations recorded across every sector so far.

Appending his signature to the document at the Executive Chamber, Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, Mbah thanked Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly for their diligent and expedited consideration of the budget.

He promised to immediately commence implementation of the Appropriation Law tagged “Budget of Renewed Momentum.”

Out of the N1.62 trillion budget, the sum of N1,296,092,465,000,b representing 80 per cent of the budget was allocated to Capital Expenditure, while N321,305,000,000, representing 20 per cent of the budget goes to Recurrent Expenditure.

This follows the established budgeting tradition under the Mbah Administration as the 2024 budget comprised 79 per cent Capital Expenditure and 21 per cent Recurrent Expenditure per cent, while the 2025 budget comprised 86 per cent Capital Expenditure and 14 per cent Recurrent Expenditure.

Also, the Economic Sector leads with N825.9 billion, which represents 51 per cent of the total budget. The Social Sector is next with N644.7 billion, representing 40.1 per cent of the budget, while Administration Sector, Justice Sector and Regional Sector follow with N128 billion, N15.8 billion, and N2 billion, respectively.

Education got the lion’s share of 32.27 per cent, with N30 billion earmarked for schools feeding in the 260 Smart Green Schools, thus maintaining the administration’s tradition of over 30 per cent allocation to the sector in 2024 and 2025.

The budget funding comprises N870 billion Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, N387 billion from Federal Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, and N329 billion from Capital Receipts.

Mbah said the 2026 budget was built on the philosophies of inclusivity, accountability, transparency, traceability, and strong institutions that assures that there is value for every kobo spent.

The governor maintained that the projected N870 IGR target was realisable, saying it only required discipline, creativity, and hard work.

He also cited the administration’s turnaround of the state’s IGR from below N30 billion it met in 2023 to over N180 billion in 2024 and N400 billion in 2025.

“We will be ending this year 2025 with an IGR of N400 billion, which is more than 83 per cent of our projected domestic revenue or IGR of N507 billion for this year.

“However, we are confident that we are not only going to achieve the over N800 billion revenue for next year, but we are also even going to overshoot it. We believe that with the unlocking of the different streams of economic potentials in Enugu State, we will realise our domestic revenue projection,” he explained.

Mbah said his dream was to make the state’s FAAC allocations a saving for the future.

“If you also look at the ratio to our expected Federal Allocation, it would be barely 27 to 28 per cent.

“It means that if we stay the course and realise this projected revenue for 2026, we can effectively govern Enugu State without recourse to our FAAC allocation.

“FAAC allocation becomes something we may just save for our children and for the rainy days,” he stated.

The governor, however, emphasised that the ambitious IGR projection could not be wished into existence, reminding appointees to perish the idea of yuletide holiday this year.

“We have projected an IGR of over N800bn. It translates to generating over N70 billion every month. And if you push further, it translates to over N18 billion every week. Again, if you drill down even further, it means we have to make over N2.5 billion every day.

“It is something we have to work extremely hard to realise. So, we do not have the luxury of wasting even one day, because it will be our billions that are being wasted.

“We feel the weight of the expectations on our shoulders and we are committed to it. We are going to suspend the Christmas for this year to ensure that we secure the future of our children,” he concluded

In his remark Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, said that Governor Mbah’s involvement of the legislature right from the budget formation made its consideration seamless and people-centric.

“Therefore, Enugu people should expect numerous and earthshaking projects like the roads, the 135.5 rail project, 14 more aircraft, more transport terminals, Smart Secondary Schools, completion of the 260 Farm Estates, among others in 2026,”.