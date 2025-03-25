Tinubu Congratulates Jonathan On Winning Sunhak Peace Prize

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award. This was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

Tinubu applauded the former President for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition.

The President stated that Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirmed his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

The President recalled the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

Tinubu celebrated this landmark achievement with Jonathan and thanked he Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.