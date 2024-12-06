Messi To Kick Off New Club World Cup, Neymar To Face Real Madrid (FULL DRAW)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup when the Major League Soccer side take on Egypt’s Al Ahly in the June 15 opener, the draw for the tournament revealed on Thursday.

Brazilian team Palmeiras and Portugal’s Porto complete Group A alongside Argentina World Cup winner Messi whose Miami team were handed a spot by FIFA after finishing top of the regular season standings in MLS.

Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate, Brazilian Neymar, will have a reunion with La Liga rivals and European champions Real Madrid in Group H.

Twelve European clubs will feature in the tournament with Manchester City facing Juventus in Group G.

Paris Saint-Germain were drawn in a tough group with Atletico Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo of Brazil and Seattle Sounders.

Club officials and former players gathered for Thursday’s draw in Miami and US President-elect Donald Trump sent his best wishes in a video message before the ceremony, which took place during a 90-minute live broadcast from a television studio in Miami.

The final of the tournament will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

FIFA had struggled to find sponsors and broadcasters for the new tournament but on Wednesday announced a global deal with streaming company DAZN, who will show the games for free.

FIFA has faced opposition from some in the game over the new tournament.

FIFpro and the European Leagues body filed a joint complaint to the European Commission against FIFA over the introduction of the tournament into the international match calendar.

Opponents of the new tournament have said it adds further congestion to an already crowded schedule and increases the workload of players.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw

Draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw announced here on Thursday:

Group A

Palmeiras (BRA)

Porto (POR)

Al Ahly (EGY)

Inter Miami (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C

Bayern Munich (GER)

Auckland City FC (NZL)

Boca Juniors (ARG)

Benfica (POR)

Group D

Flamengo (BRA)

Esperance (TUN)

Chelsea (ENG)

Club Leon (MEX)

Group E

River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Monterrey (MEX)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Group F

Fluminense (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD FC (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Wydad (MAR)

Al Ain (UAE)

Juventus (ITA)

Group H

Real Madrid (ESP)

Al Hilal (KSA)

Pachuca (MEX)

RB Salzburg (AUT)