Mid-term: Buhari Hails Tinubu, Tasks Nigerians To Minimise Expectations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians against allowing “necessary reforms and desired changes” to be plagued by “nettlesome domestic politics.”

Buhari stated this in a statement on Thursday as he congratulated President Tinubu on his mid-term in office, tasking Nigerians to manage their expectations from the government, adding that “reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.”

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari stated that fighting poverty and inflation, problems he understands have “hit the poorest families the hardest,” cannot be the responsibility of the government alone.

“Muhammadu Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

“He warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics,” the statement read.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” stopped petrol subsidies, liberalised the naira, and also fully repaid a $3.4bn COVID-19 loan and also skyrocketed an increase in the cost of living.

Buhari endorsed his support for the present efforts by the Tinubu administration to reduce poverty and inflation, saying that “The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can.”

He also cautioned Nigerians to be optimistic and also stay confident about the country’s future, saying, “Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” President Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.”

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care,” he concluded.