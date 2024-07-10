Minimum Wage: Tinubu To Meet With Organised Labour Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will meet with the Organised Labour in Abuja on Thursday to further discuss a new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria.

A top labour official said that the President invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to the meeting expected to be held at the Aso Villa in the nation’s capital city.

The President is expected to make a decision on the ₦62,000 proposal of the government and private sector side; as well as the ₦250,000 demand of the Organised Labour.

The Thursday meeting is coming about a month after the President said in his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024, that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

On June 25, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the President stepped downfrom consideration and deliberation on the memo on the new minimum wage to allow for more engagement with stakeholders.

Two days later, Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima, at the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), met with governors of the 36 states of the Federation and ministers to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers.