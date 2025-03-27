Minister Says Over 26,000 Children In Prisons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has raised eyebrows concerning the imprisonment of over 26,000 children in the nation’s custodial centres, saying the situation is alarming.

Tunji-Ojo stated this on Wednesday as he spoke at an inter-agency stakeholder meeting in Abuja stressing that the figure accounts for 30 per cent of the total inmate population in correctional facilities across the country.

A statement by the Director of Press at the Ministry of Interior, Ozoya Imohimi, quoted the minister as saying, “Approximately 26,000 children are held in correctional facilities annually, representing over 30 per cent of the total inmate population.

“This statistic raises serious concerns regarding child protection laws. The presence of children in custodial centres violates existing laws mandating their placement in borstal institutions for proper reformation in line with their age.”

He also assured the participants that breaches of these laws would be investigated, cautioning that institutions that do not comply would face the consequences.

Tunji-Ojo also talked about the federal government’s commitment to reform the correctional system, especially the aspect that concerns the increase number of children in custody.