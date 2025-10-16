Mixed Reactions Trail Proposed Sowore-Atiku Protests for Kanu’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-East governors, Ministers from the region have distanced themselves from the October 20th 2025, planned nationwide protest for the unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in conjunction with the Southeast Governors and Igbo Ministers, stated that it has a grave sense of responsibility and also a profound commitment to the well-being of the region.

The Igbo group frowned at the planned Sowore-Atiku-orchestrated protests, which are targeted at the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

This development is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the factional Deputy-President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Chief Chinyereze, National Thompson Ohia, National Spokesperson and also made available to journalists.

Ohanaeze said: “We view this purported demonstration with extreme suspicion and firmly believe it to be a thinly veiled attempt at fomenting unrest, destabilising the government of President Bola Tinubu, and exploiting the legitimate concerns of Ndigbo for nefarious political ends.

“Our considered assessment, informed by credible intelligence and meticulous analysis, reveals that this proposed action is nothing more than a cynical ploy designed to instigate a repeat of the EndSARS riots, ultimately aimed at undermining the current administration.”

According to the statement, this scheme, allegedly funded by elements associated with Atiku Abubakar and his cohorts, intends to take advantage of the genuine desire for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release and use unsuspecting Igbo citizens in a dangerous and destructive venture.

It stated: “In light of these grave concerns, we unequivocally reject the deception and Advocacy for Peaceful Resolution: The pursuit of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release through political solutions and the established judicial processes is paramount. We vehemently denounce any attempt by politicians, particularly those with a demonstrable history of acting against Igbo interests, to utilise the situation for their political gain.

“The sudden and unsolicited display of “uneasy affection for Igbo caused by individuals previously indifferent or even hostile to our community raises significant red flags. We, the Igbo people, are too astute and discerning to be ensnared by the Atiku-Sowore booby trap.

“We call to denounce and avoid planned unrest. We implore all Nigerians, particularly those who cherish truth, justice, and democracy, to distance themselves from the planned protests, riots, and acts of civil disobedience scheduled for 20th October 2025.

“Ndigbo must not be used as pawns in any political game orchestrated by Atiku Abubakar and his allies, the ultimate aim being to destabilise the Tinubu administration. We emphatically state that this planned disruption does not serve the interests of Ndigbo, nor does it contribute to the cause of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Atiku-Sowore scheme will undoubtedly undermine the ongoing judicial proceedings and the ongoing political discussions and negotiations, which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has wisely entrusted to a team led by Hon. Obi Aguocha.

“Concerns Regarding Public Safety and Security: We are deeply concerned that the planned protests and riots will endanger the lives and property of Nigerians, a tragic scenario we witnessed during the EndSARS riots. The potential for widespread violence, looting, and the destruction of critical infrastructure is a grave concern that cannot be ignored.”