Mutinous Soldiers Arrest Burkina Faso President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Soldiers have arrested Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

On Monday, mutinous soldiers announced that the government of Kabore did not support them in a deadly insurgency.

According to available information, heavy gunfire was heard Sunday night near Kabore’s official residence, Ouagadougou, the state capital

Also, armored vehicles in the president’s fleet were riddled with bullets and one even had bloodstains.

According to available information, Kabore is reportedly being held at a military camp and many major locations were seen with an increased number of military personnel.

Dozens of hooded soldiers were positioned at the state media building, RTB, which suggests that there might be a broadcast soon.

It is understood that negotiations between the coup plotters and the Defence Minister, General Barthelemy Simpore have broken down.

This development means that the coup wave in Africa, which began in 2020, has spilled into 2022.