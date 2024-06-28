W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

‘My Nigerian Spirit Helped Me,’ Ex-Footballer Osaze Narrates Journey Into Golf

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Friday, June 28th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Super Eagles star Osaze Odemwingie says his transition into golf was tough but credited his success to the Nigerian ‘can do’ spirit.

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) had on Tuesday said the former Nigerian player graduated from the PGA school last month, successfully moving from football after spells with West Bromwich Albion Cardiff City, and Stoke City among other clubs.

While giving insights into his transition to golf, Osaze said determination was key to his graduation from the PGA school.

“I am someone who has a goal. I  gave it a good shot. It was hard. People quit this degree in year two; a lot of boys can’t cope with the volume [of study]. It was hard. But my Nigerian spirit helped me persevere through the year two when there was a lot to do study-wise,” he said 

He said the game gives him time to be with his family since his children are still young. Osaze does not rule out going into coaching in the coming years.

According to the former Bendel Insurance man, former players can do a lot more when they retire.

