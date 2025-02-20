OAU To Immortalise Staff Killed By Lion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has promised to immortalise Mr Olabode Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist who was killed by a lion in the university zoo.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Adetunji Bakare, stated this on Wednesday at a one-day workshop to mark the first anniversary of Olawuyi’s death, held at Pit Theatre, Department of Dramatic Arts, OAU.

The workshop, organised by the National Association of Academic Technologists(NAAT) was titled “Workplace Safety Awareness”.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Olawuyi died on Feb. 19, 2024, while attempting to rescue a junior colleague who was attacked by the lion during feeding.

The registrar stated that people were not gathering to celebrate Olawuyi’s death, “but his heroism.”

Bakare assured that the university authorities would immortalise the memory of late Olawuyi.

The registrar saluted Olawuyi’s courage for standing in gap of death of other.

He assured said that measures have been put in place to prioritise workplace safety for staff and create conducive environment for the staff of the institution.

Speaking at the event, NAAT National President, Mr Ibeji Nwokoma, said Olawuyi was a martyr who died saving another life.

Nwokoma, who was represented by the immediate past National Treasurer, Dr Rachel Hassan-Olajokun, urged the university management to rename the zoo in Olawuyi’s honour.

Similarly, Mr Reuben Temerigha, the Managing Director, Western Diamond Energy Limited(WEDEL), charged every organisation to provide a safe and healthy environment for their staff.

Represented by Mr Harry Ipalibo, the Manager, Health Safety Security and Environment, WEDEL, Temerigha maintained that workplace injuries and hazard remain a pressing challenge.

He added that the deceased’s bravery and selflessness served as a stark reminder of the risks many workers face on a daily basis, calling for prioritising safety and implementing measures that would prevent such incident in the future.

Temerigha identified lack of awareness and training, non-compliance with safety regulations, hazardous work environments, fatigue and human error, and poor safety culture among others as the challenges to workplace safety.

He suggested comprehensive training programmes, strict enforcement of safety technology, encouraging a culture of safety, regular safety audits and risk assessments, employee well-being programmes as the way out to safeguard the workers.

Speaking, the Chairman, NAAT-OAU, Mr Matthew Oluwaniyi, said that the programme was to honour the deceased whose demise serves as a solemn reminder of the risks many workers face daily.

Oluwaniyi emphasised that the late Zoologist left a legacy that demands actions, not just remembrance, calling for Olawuyi’s immortalisation by naming the OAU Zoological Garden after him. (NAN)