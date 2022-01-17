My Presidential Ambition Not Threatened By Defections Into APC – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has stated that defections by state governors into the All Progressive Congress cannot threaten his presidential ambition in the party.

Umahi disclosed this on Monday in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He said, “I will feel happy rather than being threatened. My ambition is in the hand of God.

“The more we have governors in the APC, the more chance we have to win the election. The more chance we have to continue the project of Nigeria from where Mr President will leave it by 2023.”