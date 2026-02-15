Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Kano Market Fire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with traders and residents affected by the fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano, describing the incident as deeply concerning and ordering an investigation.

The fire started on Saturday evening and burned into Sunday morning, destroying goods in the popular food market and leaving many traders with heavy losses.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the

The president called the incident tragic and expressed concern over its effect on people’s livelihoods.

Tinubu said he had contacted Abba Kabir Yusuf to get a firsthand report on the situation.

He directed relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the repeated market fires and to find lasting solutions to prevent future incidents.

The President also assured affected traders of the Federal Government’s support as recovery efforts begin.

If you want, I can also shorten this into a one-paragraph news brief.