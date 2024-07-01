NAFDAC Arrests, Seals Many Shops In Enugu Over Sale Of Fake Alcoholic Drinks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed about 100 shops in Ogbete Main Market, Enugu for alleged dealing in suspected fake alcoholic beverages.

It equally confiscated a truckload of adulterated products as well as effected the arrest of four suspected traders in the process of a well-coordinated raid.

Speaking Monday after the raid and arrest, NAFDAC’s South-East Zone Director of the organization, Pharm Martins Iluyomade, disclosed that the suspects were already in custody and would be charged to court after ongoing investigation.

He explained that the raid was in furtherance to NAFDAC’s mandate to safeguard the health of the nation and rid the South-East of unwholesome, substandard, fake and adulterated products.

“We stormed the popular Ogbete Main Market, Enugu in Enugu State since Friday and have shut down 100 shops which have been identified for selling fake alcoholic beverages.

“Arrests were made and the suspects are currently in custody.

“This fake wine and alcoholic beverages are being sold to unsuspected customers and the general public but we are determined to rid the market of these unwholesome products, ” he said.

The Zonal Director added that the intensive operation was with active collaboration with the Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army which deployed their men for the operation.