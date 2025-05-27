NAFDAC Speaks On Fee For Reopening Of Shops In Onitsha Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted claims that surround the charges imposed in the recent enforcement operations at open drug markets in the country.

NAFDAC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, clarified that all levies that were charged against defaulters at the Onitsha, Aba, and Idumota drug markets are not in line with the Federal Government-approved regulations.

The regulatory agency stated that two key administrative charges were carried out, an investigative fee of N5 million for the sale of unregistered products, which was subsequently reduced to N200,000 after pleas; and another separate N2 million charge for going against Good Storage and Distribution Practices, which was also reduced to N500,000.

“These are Federal Government gazetted charges and payments,” the statement signed by the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said.

The agency also stated that the affected shops and warehouses did not meet the necessary standards of operation and also had no proof of registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, as they went against existing drug laws.