NAHCON Amends Contract For Smooth 2025 Hajj

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday amended its contract with Mashariq al Dhabia, a Saudi-based service provider, to ensure a hitch-free 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, signed the contract amendment on behalf of the commission, while Muhammad Hassan, Chairman of Mashariq al Dhabia, signed on behalf of the company.

Usman explained that the amendment was made to improve arrangements for the 2025 Hajj operations, ensuring a smooth and successful process for Nigerian pilgrims.

He debunked rumours about the cancellation of the contract, clarifying that the amendment aimed to enhance the quality of services for pilgrims during the Hajj.

“NAHCON and Mashariq al Dhabia share one goal: to serve Nigerian pilgrims excellently,” Usman emphasised.

He added that the company’s delegation, led by Hassan, had paid a courtesy visit to the NAHCON headquarters to finalise all arrangements for the upcoming Hajj.

Hassan, expressing gratitude to Allah for a safe journey from Mecca to Nigeria, pledged to provide better services to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj exercise.(NAN)