Naira Appreciates, Sells At N417.30 To Dollar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira exchanged at 417.30 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, representing a -0.25 per cent appreciation, compared to N418.33 to the dollar recorded on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at 417.92 naira to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of 444 naira to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at 417.30 naira.

The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 291.09 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.