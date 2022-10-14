Naira Depreciates , Exchanges At 441.83 To Dollar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Thursday exchanged at N441.83 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.26 per cent, compared with N440.67 to the dollar it exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N439.70 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N442 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.83.

The Naira sold for as low as N435 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 64.80 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.