Name Those Who Prevented June 12 Election Declaration, Kalu Tells IBB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, to call out names of those responsible for the annulment of June 12, 1993, election.

In a memoir he launched last week, Babangida admitted that late MKO Abiola won the election 32 years ago.

But Kalu urged him to publish a second volume of the memoir that would address unanswered questions surrounding the annulment of the June 12 election.

“I look forward to the second edition of Babangida’s book because the first did not reveal all the realities. I was present during the events of June 12, and I know what happened. Babangida should call out the names of those responsible for preventing the election declaration,” Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia State also called on President Bola Tinubu to officially recognize the late Abiola as one of Nigeria’s past presidents, urging that Abiola’s portrait be placed alongside those of other former leaders in the Presidential Villa.

He lauded the actions of former President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring a posthumous national honor on Abiola but stressed that further recognition was necessary.

“Since Abiola won, his picture should be placed among Nigeria’s past presidents. I commend former President Buhari for giving him a national honor, but I also appeal to President Tinubu to officially recognize him and place his image where it belongs. This would help bring succor to his family,” he said.