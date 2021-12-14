W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Namibia Embraces 4th Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic- President

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, December 14th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Namibia’s President Hage Geingob  on Tuesday said that the rate of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant had sky rocked.

He said this was signaling that the southwestern African nation was now in the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Geingob said this on the 38th occasion of the COVID-19 public briefing on national response to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, public gathering was adjusted from 500 to not more than 200 for both sports and other gatherings under the new regulations, which would be in effect  from  midnight of  Dec. 16, to Jan. 15, 2022.



“No curfew will be imposed for the time being and trading hours for alcohol will remain unchanged but this can be adjusted if the situation does not improve,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob called on non-vaccinated Namibians to go out and get vaccinated or receive their booster shots.

AFP

