Namibia Embraces 4th Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic- President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Tuesday said that the rate of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant had sky rocked.

He said this was signaling that the southwestern African nation was now in the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Geingob said this on the 38th occasion of the COVID-19 public briefing on national response to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, public gathering was adjusted from 500 to not more than 200 for both sports and other gatherings under the new regulations, which would be in effect from midnight of Dec. 16, to Jan. 15, 2022.

“No curfew will be imposed for the time being and trading hours for alcohol will remain unchanged but this can be adjusted if the situation does not improve,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob called on non-vaccinated Namibians to go out and get vaccinated or receive their booster shots.

AFP