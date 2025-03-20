Namibia Launches Fund To Expand Digital Connectivity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Namibia on Wednesday launched Universal Service Fund to improve digital connectivity, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus, speaking at the launching event held in Windhoek, said the fund is a step toward ensuring that every Namibian has access to reliable communication services.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Namibian can access the power of technology to improve their quality of life.’’

Theofelus said that the fund will prioritize underserved areas and provide the infrastructure needed to bridge the digital gap.

Mobile network coverage in the southern African country has reached over 90 per cent of the population, with internet penetration steadily increasing.

However, Theofelus said that challenges persist, especially in rural areas where access to 4G services remains limited. In some regions, 4G coverage stands at only 49 per cent.

Namibia has committed 145 million Namibian dollars (about 8.04 million U.S. dollars) over the next three years to build network towers and digital infrastructure, prioritizing schools and clinics.

The new fund will direct resources to regions needing the most infrastructures, with a focus on enhancing access to essential services like education and healthcare, Theofelus noted. (NAN)