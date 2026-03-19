NCoS Seeks Partnership With Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Over Immate Reintegration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Slyvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has stressed the need for strategic partnership with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

He stated this Wednesday during a strategic courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by J.N Osuji Chief Superintendent of Corrections Service Public Relations Officer Nigerian Correctional Service.

The statement said it is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen inter-agency collaboration for the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

During the visit, the Controller-General commended the Minister for the Ministry’s impactful interventions in support of vulnerable populations across the country.

Nwakuche, reaffirmed the commitment of NCoS to partner with the Ministry in advancing initiatives that promote reformation, rehabilitation and the successful reintegration of offenders into society.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration in critical areas such as inmates’ rehabilitation and reintegration, capacity development, and agricultural programmes within custodial centres.

The NCoS leader noted that aligning with the Ministry would enable ex-offenders to benefit from Federal Government social intervention programmes upon release, thereby easing their transition and reducing the risk of reoffending.

According to him, such collaboration is essential to strengthening the mandate of the Service within the criminal justice system, particularly in enhancing public safety and promoting sustainable reintegration.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, described the visit as timely and significant, noting the strong alignment between the Ministry’s mandate and the objectives of the NCoS, especially in addressing the needs of vulnerable groups.

Speaking, Minister Doro, assured the team of the Ministry’s readiness to support initiatives that advance inmates’ welfare and reintegration.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to assisting vulnerable Nigerians, highlighting key social intervention platforms such as the National Social Register, which currently captures millions of beneficiaries nationwide.

The Minister further expressed interest in harmonizing data between the NCoS and the National Social Register to enable eligible ex-offenders to benefit from government support programmes.

To this end, he approved the establishment of a joint technical committee and requested nomination from the Service for members to commence work on a framework for collaboration.