Ndidi Confident As Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2025 Campaign Against Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has expressed confidence in the team’s readiness ahead of their opening match against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ndidi said the squad is fully prepared for the clash, with head coach Eric Chelle enjoying a smooth build-up to the tournament and all 28 players fit and available for selection.

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions, head into the Group fixture as clear favourites, having lost just once in their last 14 group-stage matches at the competition.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ndidi emphasised the importance of starting the tournament strongly.

“The spirit in the camp is very high, and everyone is energised,” Ndidi said. “This game is very important for us because it sets the momentum for the rest of the competition.”

The 29-year-old midfielder missed the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire due to injury but returns as the team’s captain following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong from international football.

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squads that reached the AFCON finals in 2019 and 2021, and he will be hoping to lead Nigeria to another successful campaign.