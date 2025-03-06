Netizens Attack Senator Ireti Kingibe Over Role In Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, has been given a six months suspension following the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has sparked social media reactions.

This decision of her suspension is coming on the heels of her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the plenary session on Thursday, the committee advises that her salary and security details be withdrawn.

The Committee’s chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, who made the panel’s report at plenary, stated that Natasha was guilty of all allegations against her as she did not submit herself to the legislative Committee for the review of her conduct.

Also, Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to present a formal apology to the Senate for her actions which were described as “disrespectful”.



The treatment given to her has sparked reactions by some netizens who were of the view that Senator Ireti Kinigbe, a female colleague, will stepped in and assist Akpoti-Uduaghan who hade accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of office.



However, Senator Ireti Kinigbe was actually part of the committee that recommended that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan be handed a six months suspension and this act has broken the hearts of many netizens who earlier saw Senator Ireti as an amiable fellow having won the seat to represent Abuja at the platform of the Labour Party.

The African Examiner gathers the views of some netizens as they gnash their teeth because of the action of Senator Ireti.

@SavvyRinu writes: “Senator Ireti Kinigbe, I campaigned for you. I supported you. I watched as many Abuja residents stood up all night to defend their votes so you can finally be in the Senate. But today, we are disappointed in you. Shame! “



@Adesuwa_G Nwrites: “Senator Ireti Kingibe recommended Senator Natasha Akpoti be suspended for six months as she’s a member of the ethics committee She was not In chamber for the debate as she is reportedly attending International Women’s Day events.”



@Okon writes: “!! Senator Ireti @IretiKingibe , you’re a MASSIVE DISAPPOINTMENT & a DISGRACE to the well meaning Abuja voters who risked it all to put you in that chamber. 2027 is coming, and trust us, WE WILL BE HERE WAITING FOR YOU IDIOTS.”

@ebelee_ writes: “Let me tell you something Ireti @IretiKingibe incase you’re not aware. That you choose to stand with your oppressors today doesn’t mean they see or stand with you. When the day comes where they turn on you as they previously have, we will not let you call us fools twice.”

@odogwu_ogidi writes: “Senator Ireti Kingibe should NEVER return to the Senate. She’s a disgrace.”

@Mautiin01 writes: “This is also not about gender. Senator Ireti Kingigbe signed this report as a member of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, fully in support of Sen. Natasha’s suspension. – Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi.

@camelaeto writes: “In a world of ireti’s, giwas and the embarrassing women/colleagues in the senate, Be a Natasha or Oby. Do not be quiet in your support of women and do not tolerate evil. Especially privileged women.”

@ebelee_ writes: “If you people see Ireti and any of the other women who have stood against Natasha through this entire ordeal at any IWD events and don’t walk the hell out, you are not serious. You walk out or you challenge them, don’t let anybody take you for a fool cause clearly we’re a joke.”

@RobinaxOg writes: The news of what Ireti did is everywhere today, and she just burnt herself. Natasha lived in Kado for years, and she can easily win in the FCT as senator if she contests. Ireti won because of Obi and she doesn’t even associate with him.”

@Steadi_lady writes: “Ireti Kingibe is part of the ethics committee & she is one of those who recommended Natasha Akpoti be suspended for 6 months. There are only 4 women in the Senate, one came forward about being sexually harassed & you spearheaded her suspension. SHAME on you, @IretiKingibe.”

@Diokpa_Ifeanyi writes: “Wherever and whenever Wike and Aduda are oppressing Ireti Kingibe, I will be there Insha Allah. I go always get front seat. A thoroughly useless fellow.”

@Burmese_Tyga_ writes: “The senate is attacking Natasha Akpoti and Twitter mob is attacking Ireti Kingibe for not fighting for Natasha. There are 105 useless men in that chamber…it’s unfair to expect just Ireti to throw away her political career for Natasha. The whole senate is a nasty place. “