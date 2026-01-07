New Tax Law Will Worsen Hardship for Workers – NLC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticised the newly enacted tax law, saying it was drafted without workers’ input and places additional financial pressure on low-income earners.

Ajaero spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of the memoir of former NLC President, Hassan Summonu, and the celebration of his 85th birthday.

He said Nigerian workers, who form a major part of the country’s tax base, were deliberately excluded from the presidential tax reform process. According to him, this exclusion resulted in a law that worsens hardship for workers and the poor.

Ajaero described the tax law as regressive, arguing that it imposes heavier burdens on people already struggling with economic hardship. He said any tax policy that affects the national minimum wage cannot be considered fair or progressive.

The NLC president warned that continuing with the implementation of the law without addressing stakeholders’ concerns could undermine public trust, weaken tax administration, and threaten democratic principles.

He called on the Federal Government to review the law, saying that bypassing key stakeholders and pushing through controversial policies weakens institutions and erodes democracy.

Ajaero also urged the government to fully constitute the board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and engage labour unions more meaningfully on policies that affect workers.

In addition, he reiterated the NLC’s demand for the government to urgently address workers’ wages ahead of the next statutory negotiation of the national minimum wage.

He said the labour movement would continue to organise, challenge policies that deepen poverty, and advocate for a Nigeria where workers are not burdened by low wages, insecurity, heavy taxation, and rising national debt.

There have been increasing calls for the suspension of the newly signed tax reform laws, with critics warning that the policy could worsen economic hardship and trigger social unrest.