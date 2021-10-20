Newly Elected Enugu APC State Exco Members Inaugurated

……. Set To Reconcile Aggrieved Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new Leadership of the Enugu state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, has resolved to use every available dispute resolution mechanism to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the Party.

Newly elected state Chairman of the party Comrade Adolphus Ude, disclosed this to Newsmen at the end of their inaugural State working committee meeting held at the state Party Secretariat, GRA Enugu.

Ude said that, the state working committee, had directed all the ward and local Government chairmen across the 260 political Wards as well as 17 Local Government Areas in the State, to start the process of reconciling all the Party members who have been wronged during the Congresses.

“As you can see, we have a new leadership in APC Enugu State filled with people that have the necessary requirements to change the political behavior in the State”

According to him, “We will not rest on our oars but have started moves to ensure that, all issues that have to do with Party members were resolved”

“It is time for consolidation which can be more effective through proper reconciliation as we need to take over Power from the PDP, that has taken the State backwards.”

Comrade Ude also emphasized that, they are seriously working hard, to reach out to all the State chairmanship aspirants so as to carry everybody along .

He hinted that the Exco under his watch is currently working on reaching out to all the Aspirants especially, those, who contested for the State Chairmanship position, .

“All our brothers and Sisters, who left PDP for APC because of marginalisation Would be highly accommodated”

“They tried their Best during the Congress but the Party members want them to stay for a while and study the Party and how things Work”

“They have to learn the way we do things and also get involved with our Democratic norms and be part and parcel of the Party First, before taking a shot at the State or Local Government Leadership” .

Present at the maiden meeting during which the newly elected Exco members were inaugurated includes, the two out of the three Zonal Vice chairmen, Hon Tony Ibekwe and Hon Ejiofor Okolagu, the State special Leader, Comrade Chika Mamah, the State organizing Secretary, Hon Chime Ifeanyi Ede, amongst others.
























