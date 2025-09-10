NFF Slams Troost Ekong, Cyriel Dessers After South Africa Draw

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has slammed the Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong and striker Cyriel Dessers after Nigeria were held to a draw by South Africa in a World Cup qualifier. The result has put Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament in jeopardy with only two matches left.

The match played on Tuesday began badly as Nigerian defender Ola Aina was forced off with an injury in the 8th minute and things got worse in the 25th minute after Troost-Ekong mistakenly scored an own goal.

“The Super Eagles’ fighting spirit was diminished for a period after team captain William Ekong inadvertently swept the ball into his own net in the 25th minute, wrong-footing Stanley Nwabali to give the Bafana the lead and great impetus,” the NFF said in a statement issued by the Director of Communications, Dr. Ademola Olajire.

Nigeria equalized just before half-time by Calvin Bassey, who was applauded for his effort.

“Defender Calvin Bassey showed immense fighting spirit and resilience to get Nigeria back into the game with a minute left of the first period, when he ran with the ball upfront. The ball found Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, whose pull-out Bassey met firmly to nod past Ronwen Williams for the leveller,” the federation noted.

The NFF was not happy with Dessers, who was replaced after the first half.

“Cyriel Dessers, who had an unimpressive game in Uyo where he turned out to be a substitute that was substituted, did not have a better game as he was too slow to latch onto passes, could not win aerial balls and did little in bringing alive the Nigerian attack,” the statement read.