NGO Holds Corruption Enlightenment Debate For Enugu Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Non -government organization, with bias on the fight against corruption, operating under the aegis, Global Society for Anti-Corruption (GSAC) has expressed worry, over the alarming rate of cancer worm which it said has eaten so deep into almost every facet of the Nigerian nation.

While calling on all and sundry to join forces in waging war against the menace, the organization expressed satisfaction with governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for being a consistent pacesetter in the promotion of anti-corruption in the country.

Country Programes Director of GSAC, Mrs Amaka Nweke stated this yesterday during the “Enugu State Integrity Debate Competition” organized by the NGO, for secondary schools in the state.

She noted that the theme of the event was deliberately centered around enlightening young people on issues concerning fighting corruption because of its adverse effect on the society.

According to Nweke, “The theme of this year’s integrity debate revolves around changing the corrupt practices narratives of Nigerians in our onward march to a corruption free society.

“The state-wide Integrity debate is among us to stay. The integrity debate is not a one off program. It is also one of the activities of the Save the Young against Corruption Campaign that we officially unveil soon.

She added that GSAC had in the past partnered with the government of the state to drive home the message of integrity to the people of Enugu.

“As a matter of fact, this current competition would not would not have been a success without the active collaboration and support of his Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, the executive governor of Enugu State and his team of focused education and child development experts.

“GSAC appreciates all that the state government has done and is doing in the direction of child development and for arms synergy and promoting anti-corruption education in the state. The governor has remained a Pacesetter in promoting anti-corruption and also integrity in the state.

“The programmes of GSAC being anti-corrruption inclined has always been in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC as well as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. We will not relent until sanity is restored and integrity becomes our mantra. he added.

In his remark, Head of Public Enlightenment and Education, ICPC, Mr Godwin Achile had described corruption as using ones position for personal gains.

He pointed out that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation, adding that it denies us the opportunity of having social amenities.

Achile, who represented the Commissioner ICPC in Enugu, Barrister Amadu Sule, further stated that though corruption is everything, we can fight it.

He insisted that we must fight corruption to a logical conclusion, adding if we fail to fight the menace, it will affect our future.

African Examiner reports that a private Girls Secondary school, Our Saviour Institute for Science Technology OSISATECH Enugu took the first position, Trans Ekulu Girls took the second position while Queens School Enugu emerged third in the competition which featured nine schools.

Other participating schools included, Federal Government College, Enugu, Uwani Boys Enugu, Methodist High School, Agbani, Urban Boys Secondary School, Nsukka, Community Secondary School, Umueze, Government Secondary School, Enugu. The second and third phases of the competition is expected to take place soon.























