Stagnating The Economy Is Not A Good Option, Von DG Tells IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB agitators to join the Apex Igbo Socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, in seeking political solution to the release of leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking with newsnen at Enugu on Sunday, the All progressive Congress APC Stalwart, stressed the need for the leadership of the group to “join Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to explore political solution – for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and pursuit of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“It is my considered opinion that political solution will lead to release of Nnamdi Kanu and persuade other Nigerians to oblige us Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

According to him, “IPOB therefore, should join Professor George Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo to kill two birds with one stone.”

The VON boss however, argued that on the other hand, shutting down our Southeast geopolitical zone for 7 days, 30 days or 10 years will most likely lead to more loss of Igbo lives, stagnation of our economy, hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.

“To be frank, it is doubtful whether shutting down will lead to freedom for Nnamdi Kanu or any other freedom.

“My Brothers and Sisters, working with Ohanaeze for political solution is not cowardice; but pragmatic and home-bitter truth solution given the dangers ahead. For we share your agitation for freedom and prosperity.

Going further, Okechukwu quipped, in Igbo language “Umunna Mu! Meaning my brothers, “we had passed this sordid road of aggrieved and unprepared civil war before, why again?

“Regrettably, whilst this shutting down is happening, the Yorubas and our other competitors in the Nigerian project are yearning to succeed President Buhari who has only 19 months left to complete his tenure.

“The pragmatic route is political solution with Ohaneze, let’s sheath our swords.”

Okechukwu said that a cursory glance throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria, spots common abject poverty, common hunger and gross unemployment.

“The maxim is that Nigeria is designated World Poverty Capital, as a whole, not Ndigbo alone.

‘We all share the pains of underdevelopment, gross unemployment and haplessness – in Enugu, Daura, Owerri, Kano, Calabar, Ijesha, Dutse, Owo,Abonema, Ogoja etc.”

On why he thinks IPOB is not listening to people like him, Okechukwu lamented, saying

“With deep introspection; one wept profusely when one remembers the blood shedding of Ndigbo lives,

loss of properties and core investments, since IPOB’s Sit-@-Home began.

"On quid pro quo, If we shut down, or Sit-@-Home, would we regain freedom or lose more lives, stagnate our economy and starve those who staying indoors means death? Let's count our teeth!" he advised.
























