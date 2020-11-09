Niger Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested positive for COVID-19, an aide disclosed in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Chief Press Secretary to Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, who signed the statement, said that the governor’s sample was taken for test, and the result came positive.

Noel-Berje said the governor made this known via his Twitter handle and that he had immediately gone into self-isolation and commenced treatment.

She solicited for prayers for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus.

She advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had tested positive to the virus earlier.

Other Nigerian governors that had tested positive for COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Spread the love





















