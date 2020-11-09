Niger Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Niger Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19African News, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, November 9th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested positive for COVID-19, an aide disclosed in a statement on Monday in Minna.
Chief Press Secretary to Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, who signed the statement, said that the governor’s sample was taken for test, and the result came positive.
Noel-Berje said the governor made this known via his Twitter handle and that he had immediately gone into self-isolation and commenced treatment.
She solicited for prayers for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus.
She advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had tested positive to the virus earlier.
Other Nigerian governors that had tested positive for COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.
