Nigeria Confirms 476 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 50,964 Infections

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, August 21st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 476 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The NCDC confirmed this through its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The agency said that 7 deaths were recorded in the country.

NCDC said that till date, 50,964 cases have been confirmed, 37,569, discharged and 992 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, the 476 new cases are reported from 18 states.

It said that Lagos has the highest figures of 235 cases, followed by FCT with 44 cases.

Others were Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1).

The NCDC stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

