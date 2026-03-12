Nigeria Needs Britain Back to Restore Order – Galadima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has suggested that Nigeria should be recolonised by Britain to restore order and good governance.

Galadima remarked on Thursday while speaking on a programme on African Independent Television (AIT), while discussing the current state of the country.

According to him, the government must remove selfish interests and focus on protecting citizens and creating an environment where Nigerians can thrive.

“The government should remove selfishness and do the job of protecting the citizens and providing an enabling environment for the citizens to thrive,” he said.

He added that one possible way to address the country’s security and governance challenges is by hiring foreign mercenaries to help stabilise the situation.

Galadima also suggested that if the government cannot bring in mercenaries, it should consider asking the United Kingdom to return and colonise Nigeria again.

“If they can’t bring mercenaries, let them ask Britain to come back and colonise us again. They can sanitise the country, put us in the rule of law, teach us democracy and good governance and ultimately stop corruption,” he said.