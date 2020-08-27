W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria Postpones Resumption Dates of International Flights

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, August 27th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday says the initial date for the resumption of international flight scheduled for August 29 has been postponed to September 5

This was disclosed by Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, the Director-General of the NCAA, during the Presidential Task Force COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Nuhu explained that airlines and airports are ready to operate but other non-aviation logistics are still not ready.

“We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready”, he said.

The DG assured that September 5 will be kept saying that: “in due course, we will be announcing the protocols for the resumptions and we will be giving further details. Hopefully early next week, we will release this”.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55169

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us