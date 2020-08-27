Nigeria Postpones Resumption Dates of International Flights

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday says the initial date for the resumption of international flight scheduled for August 29 has been postponed to September 5

This was disclosed by Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, the Director-General of the NCAA, during the Presidential Task Force COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Nuhu explained that airlines and airports are ready to operate but other non-aviation logistics are still not ready.

“We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready”, he said.

The DG assured that September 5 will be kept saying that: “in due course, we will be announcing the protocols for the resumptions and we will be giving further details. Hopefully early next week, we will release this”.

