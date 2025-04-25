Nigeria To Create Documentary, Data On Creative Economy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy(FMACTCE), says plans are underway to produce documentary series and as well develop a data infrastructure catalogue on Nigeria’s creative economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Ag. Permanent Secretary of the ministry, stated this on Thursday at an industry stakeholders engagement meeting in Abuja.

The meeting brought together key players from different genres of the creative sector to share ideas and get their inputs on the proposed documentary series and the data infrastructure catalogue.

The Ag. Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Mrs Blessing Onwughalu , Assistant Director, Entertainment and Creative Economy Department of the ministry, said both projects were aimed at accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.

According to her, despite the exponential growth of the nation’s creative ecosystem, it remains largely untapped due to lack of investment in the sector.

She identified inadequate funding, lack of physical creative infrastructure, lack of data infrastructure and access to verifiable data and piracy, as some of the challenges facing the sector.

“The lack of data, access to data and verifiable information on the Nigerian creative economy is one of its greatest challenges as it impedes on investment into the sector by willing investors, hence today’s programme.

“In order to mitigate this huge challenge, the ministry is embarking on a documentary project on the Nigeria creative economy.

“Also, is the development of a data infrastructure catalogue which will go a long way to address the dearth of data on the Nigeria creative economy.

“The documentary is intended to be an expose on the Nigerian creative economy aimed at attracting investors to the sector.

“Furthermore, investors are interested in data and numbers to ensure that they will get a return on their investment, a concern that the development of the data infrastructure catalogue is sure to address.

“The first phase of these two wonderful initiatives which are a series of sub-sector stakeholder engagement meetings is the reason for our gathering today.

“We hope that our stakeholders here will provide us with information on their sectors, their challenges and expectations in order to contribute to the success of these two initiatives”, she said.

The Ag.Permanent Secretary lauded the minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for remaining resolute in ensuring that the creative sector continues to thrive.

She said the proposed documentary series and the data infrastructure were initiatives of the minister aimed at accelerating the growth of the Nigerian creative sector.(NAN)