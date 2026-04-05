Nigeria Will Overcome Corruption — EFCC Chairman Olukoyede

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will defeat corruption.

In his Easter message, Olukoyede said the country should not be defined by corruption, adding that it has the strength to overcome it.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the meaning of Easter, describing it as a symbol of victory over trials, corruption, and death.

“The lesson of Easter is about victory over trial, corruption, and death. This is important for us as a nation. We will overcome the challenges of corruption. Nigeria is not defined by corruption, and it will not defeat us,” he said.

Olukoyede also called on citizens to remain hopeful and continue supporting the EFCC in its fight against economic and financial crimes.

He stressed the importance of public trust and encouraged Nigerians to keep faith in the agency’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption across the country.