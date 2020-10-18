Nigerian-Born Canadian Minister Backs #EndSARS Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian-born lawyer and minister of justice in a Canadian province, Kaycee Madu, has joined the #EndSARS protest as he stated that his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was murdered by the police in Nigeria in 2013.

Madu disclosed this on Saturday as he took to his Twitter handle lamenting that the murder of his cousin has not been investigated by the police and all effort to get justice did not yield any result.

The lawyer enjoined Nigerians to join the campaign against police brutality ans injustice in the country as he pledges his support for the #EndSARS protest

“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013,” he tweeted.

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the house within a timely manner.

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.

“Edmund Burke wrote that, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’. I encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard.”

