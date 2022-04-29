Nigerian Govt Declares Workers Day, Eidel-Fitr Holidays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday public holidays to mark Workers Day and EIdel-Fitr celebrations, a statement by the Interior Ministry said.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

Also, Mr Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations

“Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working,” the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Shuaib Belgore, said.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity.”

He urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.