Nigerian Jonathan Ojadah Emerges Acting Global President Supreme Council of IPGC, CIPG USA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC, Atlanta, USA and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance, CIPG, Texas, USA has confirmed the appointment of His Excellency, Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah in acting capacity as Global President of both organizations (IPGC and CIPG), USA.

In a Press Release by Amb. Lorna Williams, Secretary General of the Supreme Council and made available to African Examiner, stated that Amb. Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the upliftment of the organization which has earned him the nomination by 2/3 members of the Supreme Council in fulfillment of the organization’s requirement in the Constitution.

“Since the organization’s existence, there has been slow progress in terms of project implementations until Amb. Jonathan Daniel came on board in 2021 as Head Of Mission for Africa which has recorded many achievements of the organization including partnerships with various Governments in Africa where he operates as Head Of Mission / Director General, UNIPGC Africa.

“It is quite impressive that Amb. Jonathan Ojadah who is a Nigerian Citizen, Peace Diplomat, International Business Development Expert and Investment Promotion Consultant is the first African and youngest Diplomat to head the Supreme Council since the organization’s existence in 2002.”

IPGC is a registered International civil society organization in USA with Continental chapters and representations in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa.

Also, the organization has been in partnership and actively working relationship with various United Nations Associations; including the African Union (AU ECOSSOC).

www.silvernews.com.ng reports that IPGC is also registered with the “UNITED NATIONS” Department Of WIPO, World Intellectual Property Organization and is endowed with seasoned Professionals and scholars.

They are equally in collaboration with reputable institutions world-wide to handle Civil and ethnic conflicts, inter-state wars, terrorism, poverty eradication, negative impacts of economic globalization, human rights abuses, and the problems experienced by transitional and democratizing societies which portrays a challenging list of problems that confront us today.

Reacting to this development, Amb. Dr Chioma Chidinma George-Anokwuru, Deputy Director General UNIPGC Africa congratulates H.E. Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah on his appointment and described him as a man who contributes significantly to the growth and development of the organization in Nigeria, Africa and the World.