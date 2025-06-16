Davido Withdraws From 50 Cent’s London Concert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Global superstar, Davido, has officially pulled out of 50 Cent’s anticipated concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3, where he was slated to share the stage with hip-hop heavyweight and R&B legend, Mary J. Blige.

The Afrobeats star broke the news via his Instagram story, stressing that his decision was not due to low ticket sales or lack of support, but rooted in artistic integrity.

“This decision is not a reflection of turnout or support; it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent,” Davido stated.

He explained that while he had fully committed to the event and worked closely with The Necto Future Group, promoters of IconicPresents, there were ongoing issues with the event’s execution.

“Over the past few weeks, I have extended my full support and professionalism to The Necto Future Group, promoters of iconicpresents, with the sincere intention of delivering a performance that meets the high standards my fans deserve,” he wrote.

“Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution, particularly concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality of my performance.”

“Unfortunately, these issues remain unresolved. As a result, I regret to inform you that I will no longer be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3rd,” he added.

While the show will proceed without him, Davido reassured fans that the rest of his summer tour would remain unaffected.

“London, I’ll see you guys soon, I promise! The rest of the shows this summer are still happening. 5ive is still alive! See you guys in Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, and the US! Africa must be respected.”