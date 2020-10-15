Nigerians Berate Army Boss For Threatening Military Action Against EndSARS Protesters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have taken to social media to criticize the statement credited to the Nigerian army that they could “deal with any situation that affect Nigeria decisively.”

African Examiner reports that the Nigerian army on Thursday in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, which disclosed that the military will defend the country “at all cost.”

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.

“The NA hereby, warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost.”

However, this development has elicited reactions from Nigerians who took to the social media handle to berate the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burati.

African Examiner brings some of the views:

Odogwu Paris@DiKachii writes: “Werey dey disguise. Let this be evidence #1 going to the ICC against Buratai if soldiers ever step foot on protest grounds. Sambisa never free!”

#EndSARS. Pappy Lionel @datcapitano writes: “ Omo @MBuhari make we talk, why are you surrounded by this much binary thinkers?? How do you have Bashir, Buratai, Femi Adesina, Garba Sheu etc, only you???? Is it a reflection of your own person because why the fxck would Buratai suggest Army to dispel us??”

KING TYX@_teazzy_ writes: “So Buratai God of war that shows incapabilities in all areas is looking for how to use peaceful protester shine…thunder will use wifi to locate you soon… #EndSWAT #Anonymous #EndSARS.”

Joey Akan@JoeyAkan writes: “Buratai, no need. I’ll tell you what: To reciprocate your good offer, we’ll do you one better. We will be sending you the newly available reinforcements from all SARS units nationwide. The fight against Boko Haram needs men with experience in brutalization. Thanks & God bless.”

Legendary SOUL@IamEtubo writes: “Buratai wants to deploy soldiers and flex muscles on peaceful protesters. Uncle face your Boko Haram before Ayilala and Sango visit your household. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.”

He Has Been A Bad Boy@Dayo_AFC writes: “Buratai…Do anyhow and you’ll find yourself in Hague before the end of the week!”

ALI@yendysthesage writes: “You know what? F**k Buratai. F**k the army and when we are done with SARS we’d revisit the crimes against humanity they’ve committed in the north.”

