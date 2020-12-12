Nigerians Berate Buhari As Gunmen Again Kidnap Many School Children In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The reports that bandits invaded a school in Katsina State, Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Kankara Local Government and kidnapped some students have sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner reports that President Buhari had embarked on a week-long trip to Daura on Friday. The attack of the bandit happened on Friday evening at about 10:00 pm.

The incident is one of the numerous violent attacks against school children in the northern part of Nigeria.

“They abducted many of our students who were inside their hostels. I cannot say how many people were kidnapped, but they went away with many students.

“As we speak this morning (Saturday), our remaining students have left the school and their parents are here with us trying to know their whereabouts,” an eyewitness stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, has since confirmed the report but could not specify the number of students abducted.

However, reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to the social media saying that despite the presence of the president in the state for a private visit, the bandits still carry out their attack and many berated the ability of the president to generally tackle insecurity in the country.

Excerpts:

Al’ameen@Al_ameen_Yabo writes: “If u keep quite or giving excuses about the insecurities happening in katsina (kankara and the rest), kaduna and anywhere in the north bcox the president buhari is from ur region, tribe or religion my prayer to you is may the bandits kidnap you or your love ones.”

ijoba money@baddestcash writes: “Bandits just abducted several students at Govt Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State this morning. I thought the Northern leaders said that north is the most secured during Buhari’s administration. Honestly this government is a big failure.”

Ibrahim Modibbo Sanusi @ModibboSanusi writes: “The bandits knew Buhari is too incompetent to do anything And to heartless to care hats why they waited until he arrived katsina before they carried out their daredevil kidnapping of school kids. Buhari is the biggest disappointment of the decade.”

FS Yusuf@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “At least #Patience Jonathan was openly lamenting on the killings of Nigerians in the Northeast. Where is Aisha Buhari? The most selfish First Lady we’ve ever had.”

Tope Akinyode @TopeAkinyode writes: “In less than 24 hours of Buhari’s arrival in Daura, Katsina State for a private visit, armed bandits attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State & kidnapped dozens of students. A missing person’s count is reportedly ongoing. There’s trouble in this land.”

FS Yusuf@FS_Yusuf writes: “Provided the poor are suffering more from the incompetence of @MBuhari, many won’t see the kidnapped of school pupils in #Katsina as a form of insecurity. It’s only insecurity when it gets to some Northern Elite. Truly, security has improved under Buhari.”

Bulama Bukarti@bulamabukarti writes: “BBC Hausa reports that last night kidnappers invaded a secondary school in Katsina and abducted dozens of students. DW Hausa reports that over 2,000 parents trooped to the school this morning to check if their kids are safe. And Buhari is in the same state for a one-week holiday.”

DEMAGOGUE PhD.senior advocat @von_Bismack writes: “Armed men just stormed Government Science Secondary School in Kankara LGA, Katsina State, and kidnapped dozens of students from their dormitories early today. A missing persons count is currently in progress. This is happening while Buhari is Holidaying ” in katsina.”

